Corby flasher put behind bars

A flasher who exposed himself to two women in Corby has been locked up.

David Marshall was arrested after separate incidents in the town just hours apart on May 14 this year.

The 33-year-old exposed himself and performed a sex act in the view of the women – one incident taking place at 9am and the second at 11.30am.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

Marshall, of Nene Crescent in Corby, was charged with admitted outraging public decency when he appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates jailed him for a total of 18 weeks.

Marshall was also ordered to pay costs and a surcharge to fund victim services of £128.

How does the law define indecent exposure and sex acts in public?

Advertisement Hide Ad

A person commits an offence of exposure if they intentionally expose their genitals with the intention of someone seeing them and them being alarmed or distressed.