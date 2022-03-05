The Tata Steel-owned Eyebrook Reservoir in Rutland attracts thousands of dog walkers each year.

A Corby man who masturbated in front of two female victims at a popular local beauty spot has been found guilty of indecent exposure.

One of his victims said she hasn't been able to go back to the Eyebrook Reservoir since the incident after she was deliberately targeted by Andrew McElhinney as she walked her dog.

The victim - who cannot be named for legal reasons - had to give evidence at Leicester Magistrates' Court from behind a screen as the 53-year-old denied the charges against him.

She told the court she was walking at the picturesque spot which lies on the border of Rutland and Northamptonshire on March 11, 2020, when she spotted McElhinney, 53, in his car and smiled at him.

But on the way back to her car she saw his car doors were all open. She thought he was sleeping so averted her eyes but he shouted 'hello' to her to ensure she looked.

She saw McElhinney, of Browning Walk, Corby, with no trousers on, masturbating.

The victim phoned Leicestershire Police but the operator told her to go home and have a cup of tea.

She did go home, but then decided that she would go back to the scene to try to get McElhinney's registration number. When she got there, he was still there but he sped off when he spotted her.

She phoned police again because she believed that the defendant had gone in the direction of where she'd parked her own car. When she returned to her car, McElhinney was not there but she found her tyres were slashed. He was not charged with any offence in relation to the damage to her car.

The victim was also left distressed by the response of a passing couple who told her that they 'didn't want to know' when she asked for their help.

Two months later, during lockdown on May 30, 2020, McElhinney struck again at the same location, this time being spotted exposing himself to an off-duty police officer.

She was also forced to give evidence during the trial which took place on February 24.

McElhinney was found guilty by the bench and magistrates ordered a pre-sentence report.

After the case, the victim told this newspaper: "I believe he's dangerous and people need to know about him.

"I've walked my dog alone for years but I haven't been back top the Eyebrook since. I can't risk it."

McElhinney will return to court in April for sentencing. He was released on bail but must live and sleep at an address specified by the court and is not allowed to visit the Eyebrook Reservoir.

Leicestershire Police said they did not wish to comment.

The Eyebrook is owned by Tata Steel and was originally created by damning the Eye Brook to provide water for the Corby Steelworks. It is now leased by Tata to Fishery Management UK and is exclusively used for trout fishing.

What is indecent exposure?

A defendant must have been proven to intentionally showed their genitals in a public place in order to cause alarm or distress.

It's classed as a sex crime and those found guilty of it may be subject to the Sexual Offences Notifictaion Requirements - otherwise known as having to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

It carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail for the most serious offences.

Although exposure is often trivialised, it can have a distressing and long-lasting effect on its victims.

Recent studies show 25 per cent of those who commit exposure also go on to commit other sexual offences that involve physical contact including rape.