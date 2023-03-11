Corby drug dealer facing crown court sentencing
He was caught dealing cocaine
A 21-year-old man from Corby has admitted dealing class-A drugs.
Alexander Moore, from Turner Road, appeared before magistrates in Northampton to plead guilty to a string of drugs charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
Moore admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply as well as selling both drugs between January and February 2020 at an address in Northamptonshire.
He was granted bail and will appear at Northampton Crown Court in April for sentencing.