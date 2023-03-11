Northampton Crown Court. File image.

A 21-year-old man from Corby has admitted dealing class-A drugs.

Alexander Moore, from Turner Road, appeared before magistrates in Northampton to plead guilty to a string of drugs charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Moore admitted possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply as well as selling both drugs between January and February 2020 at an address in Northamptonshire.