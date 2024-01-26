News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Corby drug dealer admits supplying crack cocaine and heroin across town

Marco Delgado appeared before the court yesterday
Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 26th Jan 2024, 12:29 GMT
Northampton Crown CourtNorthampton Crown Court
Northampton Crown Court

A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a string of drug dealing offences in Corby.

Marco Delgado was caught in possession of large amounts of class-A drugs at his home on a new estate off Gainsborough Road on December 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police subsequently charged Delgado, of Oakwood Drive, with possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis as well as possession of criminal property after discovering an unexplainable amount of cash in his home.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, January 26) to plead guilty to all the charges against him.

He will be sentenced in March.