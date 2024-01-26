Corby drug dealer admits supplying crack cocaine and heroin across town

Northampton Crown Court

A 35-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a string of drug dealing offences in Corby.

Marco Delgado was caught in possession of large amounts of class-A drugs at his home on a new estate off Gainsborough Road on December 14.

Police subsequently charged Delgado, of Oakwood Drive, with possession with intent to supply heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis as well as possession of criminal property after discovering an unexplainable amount of cash in his home.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, January 26) to plead guilty to all the charges against him.