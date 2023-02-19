Kye Michael Tew, who has been given a community order for shoplifting

A Corby shoplifter who stole from Asda, Next and other stores has appeared in court.

Kye Michael Tew pleaded guilty to a string of offences that took place in July and December last year, and earlier this month.

The 27-year-old from Stephenson Way admitted stealing five bottles of Smirnoff from Asda in Phoenix Parkway on July 2, and again on July 9.

He also three bottles of vodka and two e-cigarettes from Rockingham Food Stores on December 15.

Then on February 7 and 8 this year he took an unknown quantity of bottles of vodka from Asda as well as male clothing from Next.

And he was also sentenced for failing to appear at court.

Tew, who has a previous criminal damage conviction, was given a community order which will involve taking part in a six-months of non-residential drug rehabilitation.