Two bikes were stolen from Eastbrook, Corby

A woman has appealed for the return of two motorbikes after they were stolen from her parents’ house.

Sarah Clack says the bikes were taken on Tuesday (April 11) from a garage attached to the house in Eastbrook, on the Kingswood estate in Corby, at about 4.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They belonged to a family member who had bought one of them with an inheritance.

She said: “It’s all he really had left from his father. It has real sentimental value.”

The garage was broken into and the bikes were taken away.

Two suspects dressed in black clothing and with their faces covered were caught on camera with the bikes at the time of the incident. Police have arrested one 16-year-old boy in connection with the theft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bikes were a Kawasaki KX125 and a Kawasaki KXF250 and both have the race number 285 on them.

A spokeswoman said: “We have arrested a 16-year-old boy from Corby on suspicion of burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal. He has been released under investigation.

“However, there is still a second outstanding male suspect.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could identify the offenders or the location of the stolen bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000217242. Or alternatively, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”