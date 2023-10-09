Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An appeal to find an unidentified dog that bit a man and left him with “significant” leg injuries has been launched following the attack in Corby on Friday, September 29.

The man was walking on a path between Garston Road in Great Oakley to the Morrisons store in Oakley Road between midday and 12.30pm when he was bitten.

His injuries requiring medical treatment were inflicted by a large and dark brown/black dog that was unaccompanied and not believed to be wearing a collar.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a dog bite incident in Garston Road, Corby.

“The incident happened between midday and 12.30pm on Friday, September 29, when a man was walking along a footpath which leads from Garston Road to the Morrisons store when he walked past a dog.

“The dog, which was unaccompanied and not believed to be wearing a collar, bit the man on the back of his thigh, causing a significant injury which required medical treatment.

“Officers would like to identify the dog involved, which is described large and dark brown/black in colour, as well as trace the owner.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about the dog are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”