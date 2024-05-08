Corby dealers of crack cocaine and heroin plead guilty to supplying Class A drugs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A gang of five Corby drug dealers have been found guilty of supplying Class A drugs in Corby following a 12-day trial at Leicester Crown Court.

Alexi Da’Costa, 23, of Lowry Close, Corby, and Tyrone James, 23, of Upton Grove, Birmingham, were both found guilty last Thursday (May 2) of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs – heroin and cocaine.

William Ian Hynds, 27, of Newark Drive, Corby, and 19-year-old Tyler Tierney, of no fixed address, were both found guilty of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin.

While Stephen Lee Donnelly, 48, of Waterside Lane, Corby, was found guilty of permitting a premises to be used to supply Class A drugs – crack cocaine and heroin.

This follows an investigation by Northamptonshire Police in which warrants were executed at several address across the town in 2023.

All five men were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at the same court on May 24.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison of the North LPA CID team said: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and we hope that this investigation demonstrates that drug dealing is taken seriously by both police and the courts.

“We hope that the successful conviction of these men also sends out a clear message to those involved in the illegal drugs trade. Whether you’re a street level dealer or orchestrating wholesale supply, if you choose to go down this route, we will disrupt your activities and bring you to justice.”