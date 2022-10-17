A Corby takeaway has been raided after a glass front door was smashed and the till containing cash stolen.

The Royal Tandoori Indian Restaurant and Takeaway in Rockingham Road was broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 16).

Owners have offered a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Northants Police - library picture

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened between midnight and 11am on Sunday, October 16, when the unknown offender/s smashed a front door panel and once inside, stole cash.

"Anyone with any information should call us using reference number 22000603519.”

A message on social media by The Royal Tandoori Indian Restaurant and Takeaway asked for members of the public to get in touch.