Corby criminal sent back to jail for assaulting police officer

A Corby man who assaulted a police officer has been sent to jail.

Andrew Rae, who has a long list of previous convictions, was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison for the assault on a PC that took place in March.

The 52-year-old of Oakley Road, Corby, appeared before magistrates in Northampton on Wednesday (September 22) to face one racially-aggravated public order charge, an assault on a police officer and failing to surrender to custody.

The court also heard that Rae was in breach of a community order imposed by magistrates in November for six shoplifting offences that took place in Kettering, Market Harborough and Rushden. The order was revoked.