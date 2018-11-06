Corby Council teams up with police and fire for day of action in rural areas

Corby Council’s neighbourhood management team will be working with Northamptonshire Fire Service and the neighbourhood policing team for a day of action in rural areas of Corby.

The teams will be out in force and hoping to engage with people in Cottingham, East Carlton and Middleton on Thursday (November 8) to get an idea of what the local issues and concerns of residents are.

They will also be providing advice around crime prevention and fire safety which comes in line with a national policing-led day of action on rural crime also taking place this Thursday.

Other activities involve a countywide drive to tackle fly-tipping across Northamptonshire.

Any evidence of fly-tipping seen in Corby will be reported to Corby Council’s environmental team.

The authority’s lead member for housing and neighbourhood services, Cllr Bob Eyles, said: “These events are a good opportunity for the borough council and our partners to make contact with local residents in rural areas who may be isolated and at risk if they aren’t able to access the right services to ensure they keep themselves and their property safe and secure.”

Fire service watch commander, David Smith, said: “On November 8 crews from Corby Fire Station along with Northamptonshire Police and Corby Borough Council will be visiting homes in the Cottingham, Middleton and East Carlton area.

“This is part of a multi-agency day to provide safety advice for the elderly and most vulnerable people in the Corby community and rural areas.

“They will provide information on fire safety in the home alongside crime prevention and general well-being.”

Sgt Rob Offord of the Corby & Kettering Rural Neighbourhood Policing Teams, said: “This event supports a force wide day of action and in the Corby area we’ll be focusing on working in partnership with Corby Borough Council and the fire service.

“We will be talking to the most vulnerable people in the Corby rural area offering safety and crime prevention advice.”