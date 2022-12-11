The Child Maintenance Service can ask magistrates to imprison persistent non-payers of child support. File image.

A court has issued a warrant for the arrest of a Corby freight operator after he failed to appear before magistrates.

Daniel Jarvis, of Kesteven Way in Little Stanion, was due before Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday (December 6) to face a Child Maintenance Service summons over an alleged unpaid bill for £2,075 in child support. The CMS were due to ask magistrates to either jail Jarvis or remove his driving licence over the outstanding amount.

The 41-year-old driver, who runs a recently incorporated freight firm, did not arrive at court for the hearing and magistrates issued a no-bail warrant for his arrest.

Jarvis is the second man from Corby against whom a warrant has been issued in recent weeks over failing to pay cash to support their child.

In November, magistrates ordered the arrest of James Gray, from Priors Hall, in similar circumstances.

And back in May, Gareth Hammett from West Glebe Road, Corby, was ordered to pay £9,609 he owed to his former partner or face a six-week jail term. He was told to pay back the money at £200 per month.

Under the Child Support Act 1991, courts can order the imprisonment of child maintenance non-payers as a last resort.