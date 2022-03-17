Corby cleaning product conman steals from elderly homeowner
Police have launched an investigation
By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:19 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 3:23 pm
A man who claimed he was selling cleaning products tricked his way into a house before stealing from the elderly homeowner.
Police have launched an investigation after the distraction burglary in Cannock Road, Corby, at about 3pm on Monday (March 14).
The man knocked on the victim's door and said he was selling cleaning products.
He then distracted the occupant to gain entry to the address.
It's thought that cash was taken during the incident.
A police spokesman said no descriptions of a suspect were available but urged anyone with information to call them on 101.