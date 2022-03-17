Corby cleaning product conman steals from elderly homeowner

A man who claimed he was selling cleaning products tricked his way into a house before stealing from the elderly homeowner.

Police have launched an investigation after the distraction burglary in Cannock Road, Corby, at about 3pm on Monday (March 14).

The man knocked on the victim's door and said he was selling cleaning products.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating.

He then distracted the occupant to gain entry to the address.

It's thought that cash was taken during the incident.