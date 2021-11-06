Corby car driver fined for parking across a dropped kerb

The incident happened in the Old Village

A man has been told to pay £344 after parking his car across a dropped kerb in Corby Old Village.

Northampton Magistrates' Court heard how Gyunay Topcha, 38, of Rockingham Road had parked his Citroen C4 over the dropped kerb that led to the side entrance of a home in High Street on January 17 this year.

It meant that the homeowner was unable to access their driveway in their vehicle.

Topcha was summonsed to court using the single justice procedure and the case was found to be proven on November 1.