Corby cannabis factory found after online tip-off
A total of 155 mature cannabis plants were found
A Corby cannabis factory was discovered after police received an anonymous tip-off online.
Officers from the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a warrant after concerns were raised through the force’s online reporting system about an address in Wharfedale Road.
As a direct result of the anonymous report police went to the house last Friday (November 12) and found 155 mature cannabis plants.
A 33-year-old Corby man has been arrested in connection with being concerned in the cultivation of a controlled Class B drug.
He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
PC Sean Taylor, of the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Anything which causes the local community a concern, causes us a concern too, and tackling and preventing the supply of drugs is one of our local policing priorities.
“If anyone has concerns in relation to any form of suspected illegal activity, please report it to us on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”