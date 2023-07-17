Oskar Podolak from Corby is behind bars. Image: NationalWorld / Northamptonshire Police

A teen from Corby has been jailed for three years and two months for crack and heroin dealing.

Oskar Podolak was snared as part of Northamptonshire Police’s Operation Revive which works with communities to improve their areas and tackle drug dealing head-on,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 4 this year, PC Josh Unsworth and PC Paige Smith were on the lookout for the 19-year-old after he had made off from them earlier in the day, and at abo ut 10.20pm, they spotted him in Herriotts Lane, Wellingborough.

They then spotted him talking to a known drug-user in the area and as officers approached, he made off once again.

However this time, he didn’t get away, and a short time later PC Unsworth caught up with him. He searched him and found heroin and crack cocaine.

Polish national Podolak, of Beanfield Avenue, Corby and who also uses the name Kuba Podolak, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and pleaded guilty to the offences on June 19, at Northampton Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He returned to the same court last Wednesday (July 12), where he was handed a sentence of three years and two months in prison.

Back in 2021 Podolak, then 17, was found guilty in the youth court of driving a motor scooter in Elizabeth Street with no insurance. He failed to pay the fine and was summonsed to court. This could not be reported at the time due to his age.

Then at the end of last year he was twice found in Corby with a Rambo knife. He was charged but didn’t turn up for his court case. He was eventually given a prison sentence of nine months, suspended for 18 months. He was also given a community order and ordered to undertake unpaid work.

In December last year Podolak was again summonsed to court for riding an e-bike in Oakley Road with no insurance, and with cannabis and cocaine in his bloodstream. He failed to turn up again and another warrant was issued for his arrest. He was eventually disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £412.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then in March, Podolak was again brought before the court after failing to turn up for meetings with his probation officer six times.

PC Josh Unsworth said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Podolak and hope this is seen as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northamptonshire.

“PC Paige Smith and I worked really hard that day to try and find Podolak after he made off from us and thankfully, due to some good intelligence development, we were able to detain him later that night.

“Too many young people are throwing their lives away by deciding to get involved in gang or drug criminality. We know this isn’t always a choice and if anyone out there is involved with this lifestyle and wants out, please get in touch through 101, we will listen and we will help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad