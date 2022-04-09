Corby boy in court over knuckle duster and machete incident

He’s appeared before the youth court

By Kate Cronin
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 6:01 am
New Post Office Square. Image: Google

A Corby teen who was arrested in the town centre allegedly carrying a machete and a knuckle duster has appeared before magistrates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The 17-year-old local boy – who appeared before the youth court in Wellingborough so cannot be named – was arrested in New Post Office Square on March 2.

It’s alleged police officers seized from him a machete, a knuckle duster and a quantity of cannabis.

No plea was recorded and he was bailed to appear again next month.