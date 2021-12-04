Corby boy given restraining order after petrifying gun threat

Wellingborough Magistrates' Court

A Corby boy has been given a restraining order after his chilling harassment which included a threat to shoot his girlfriend in the face.

The horrifying threat by the 17-year-old, who can't be named because of his age, was one of a number made during a terrifying series of incidents.

As well as threatening to buy the firearm and shoot her he also rang her and told her that, if he took her to the woods and stabbed her, nobody would know it was him.

He also made a threat to throw boiling water at her and punch her grandfather in the face.

Magistrates in Wellingborough were told the boy had also continuously called her and messaged her, insisted that she Facetimed him and insisted that she turned on her phone's location.

He also demanded that she send pictures of her location to him and rang her in the middle of the night wanting to know where she was.

The boy admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and harassment when he appeared before magistrates at a youth court sitting.

This week at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court magistrates handed him a restraining order, banning him from contacting his victim or encouraging anyone else to do so, for a year.

He was also referred to a youth offender panel for a 12-month contract for rehabilitation, a type of sentence given to many offenders aged between 10 and 17.

Breaching the contract could see the boy brought back to court.