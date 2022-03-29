Firefighters tackled 18 fires which were started deliberately in the Wellingborough and Corby areas alone during the first three weeks of March.

And they expect another rise in 999 calls as warmer weather and school holidays kick in.

Crews warn that a spate of fires being started deliberately could spark death or serious damage.

Andy Evans, arson reduction officer for Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, warned: “Our firefighters spend hours trying to stop deliberate fires throughout the year.

“Attending these incidents also affects our ability to respond to more serious and possibly life-threatening incidents such as house fires or road accidents.

"Arson is a crime and the consequences can be severe for those involved.”

Deliberate fires present even greater risks in warmer and drier weather. Even a small outdoor fire can spread quickly and become a serious danger.

Mr Evans added: “We’ve been working hard in schools and communities to educate people and raise awareness not only of the dangers of starting fires, but the potential impact on an individual’s future if they have a criminal record.

“This anti-social behaviour impacts communities, costs money and could lead to a criminal record for anyone involved.”

Firestoppers offers an anonymous way to report anything you know about deliberate fire setting.

It is managed by the independent charity Crimestoppers and all arson fires reported to them will be passed on to police for investigation.