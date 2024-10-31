Convicted dummy snatcher sent back to prison after he asked Northampton mum for her baby's used soothers

A convicted dummy snatcher has been sent back to prison after he contacted a Northampton mum asking to buy her baby’s used soothers.

Josh Guilder, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on Monday (October 28), after he pleaded guilty to one count of harassment without violence, two counts of breaching his SHPO and one count of attempting to breach his Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

The 24-year-old had not long been out of prison, when in May this year he committed multiple breaches of the strict conditions of his release, including harassing a woman online who was selling baby products.

Police say, at first the woman in question believed Guilder to be a genuine buyer, however he then went on to send her messages about wanting her baby to “suck on the dummies” she was selling as he “wanted them used”.

The woman, who described feeling “shocked and disturbed” by Guilder’s messages, stopped engaging with him. However, he sent her another message which read “can I take the dummy out of your baby’s mouth and suck on it.”

Guilder was also found to have deleted messages in WhatsApp which was contrary to his SHPO before making admissions to having contact with two unknown children when buying used baby products from the internet.

Lead investigator - PC Carl Gardner from Northamptonshire Police’s MOSOVO Team, said: “Josh Guilder wasn’t long out of prison when he committed these strange and disturbing offences. For that reason, I’m really pleased he is back behind bars and unable to commit further crimes.

“Registered sex offenders are very closely managed by our team and I want to be clear that any breaches are dealt with robustly. We do not give second chances or ‘the benefit of the doubt’ - anyone who breaches their order is charged and brought before the courts with a view to sending them to prison.

“I’m pleased to see Guilder jailed as it means the streets of Northamptonshire are that little bit safer.”

Guilder was sentenced to one year and six months in prison.