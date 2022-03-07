Volunteers behind the county's Community Speed Watch programme are out and about again after two years sidelined by Covid-19.

A total of 43 groups are involved in the initiative, which sees fully-trained locals use detection devices to monitor speeds through towns and villages with limits of up to 40mph.

Registered keepers of any vehicles clocked going too fast get a warning letter with the aim of increasing awareness of the dangers of speeding.

There are 43 Community Speed Watch groups across Northamptonshire

Drivers’ details are held on record to identify repeat offenders and anyone spotted more than twice can expect a visit from the police.

Safer Roads Operations Manager, Matthew O’Connell, said: “Speeding continues to be one of the main concerns for residents across the county, whether they live in one of the county’s larger urban areas or smaller rural communities.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic we were unable to run Community Speed Watch groups however, we’ve been overwhelmed by high numbers of residents who have volunteered for this year’s programme.

“To have so many people who are passionate about improving road safety within our local communities is just fantastic, and I have no doubt their dedication and commitment will help make a real difference across the county.

“Wind, rain or shine, our volunteers will not only provide invaluable data but also help to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and educate offending drivers on the importance of sticking to the speed limit.”

Speeding is one of the so-called 'fatal four' offences alongside drink or drug-driving, using a phone at the wheel and not wearing a seatbelt which are most commonly linked to deaths and serious injuries on the roads.

Northamptonshire Police also has a fleet of mobile speed enforcement vans which visit around 170 locations county-wide.

All Community Speed Watch volunteers undergo a digital training session to enable them to take part in roadside sessions, which are held between March and October. This covers the practical and operating elements and includes a practical session.