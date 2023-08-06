Community order for Rushden man who admitted sexual assault
He changed his plea to guilty
By Sam Wildman
Published 6th Aug 2023, 08:43 BST- 1 min read
A Rushden man has been ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities after admitting sexual assault.
Paul Trietline was charged with sexually assaulting a woman by touching her after an incident in the town on March 22.
The 47-year-old originally pleaded not guilty before changing his plea to guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.
Trietline, of Millers Close, was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activities.
He must pay costs of £310 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.