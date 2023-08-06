A Rushden man has been ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities after admitting sexual assault.

Paul Trietline was charged with sexually assaulting a woman by touching her after an incident in the town on March 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 47-year-old originally pleaded not guilty before changing his plea to guilty at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Trietline, of Millers Close, was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activities.