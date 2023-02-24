News you can trust since 1897
Community order for Kettering man caught stealing booze from Asda

He admitted theft

By Sam Wildman
58 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 3:12pm

A Kettering man has been sentenced to a community order after he was caught stealing booze from a supermarket.

James Sartain, of Spring Rise, was arrested after helping himself to alcohol worth £225 at the town’s Asda on February 17.

The 38-year-old was charged with theft and pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrates in Northampton this week.

Northampton Magistrates' Court
The court heard he was previously given a community order in March 2022 after stealing washing detergent in Corby.

Magistrates ordered him to have treatment for drug dependency and take part in rehabilitation activities.

Sartain must also pay compensation of £100 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £114.