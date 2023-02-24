A Kettering man has been sentenced to a community order after he was caught stealing booze from a supermarket.

James Sartain, of Spring Rise, was arrested after helping himself to alcohol worth £225 at the town’s Asda on February 17.

The 38-year-old was charged with theft and pleaded guilty when he appeared before magistrates in Northampton this week.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

The court heard he was previously given a community order in March 2022 after stealing washing detergent in Corby.

Magistrates ordered him to have treatment for drug dependency and take part in rehabilitation activities.

