Collette Gallacher's sisters give moving council chamber speech as authority unanimously backs their campaign

North Northamptonshire Council members last night offered their unwavering support to two Corby women who have been campaigning on behalf of their sister Collette Gallacher who was murdered in 1986.

Claire and Lauren Holmes were at last night’s full council meeting to speak about the impact that the release of Adam Stein has had on their family and the lack of transparency surrounding his release.

In a highly unusual move, a motion to support the family put forward to the council by Cllr Mark Pengelly and seconded by Cllr Lyn Buckingham was unanimously backed by every member from every party in the council.

Claire and Lauren Holmes have been campaigning on behalf of their sister Collette Gallacher for the past two years

A letter will now be sent from the council leader Cllr Jason Smithers to the Minister for Justice Dominc Raab asking for a change in the law.

At the beginning of the meeting, Claire bravely spoke to councillors about her sister.

She said: “We are here this evening in support of Cllr Pengelly’s motion for full disclosure to victims and victim’s families when an offender of serious crimes, such as murder and sexual offences towards children, is recalled to prison.

"If we were fully informed of the reasons it would firstly give us the peace of mind and would also provide us with potentially strong evidence to support our statements we have to write to the parole board at every potential release and recall the offender goes through.”

Claire and Lauren Holmes spoke before NNC's full council meeting about their campaign for justice for their sister Collette Gallacher

The motion before councillors said: Many residents in Corby and North Northants will remember the horrific murder of Collette Gallacher on Friday 8th February 1986, a six year old school girl murdered on her way to school.

This council recognises the campaign that Collette’s loved ones have led in the family having full disclosure when murderers get released from prison and then go on to commit further crimes.

Council therefore requests that the leader write to the Minister for Justice requesting:

- That the Minister notes the limited consideration of victims in the offender release decision making process

- That the Minister considers introducing measures to build the views of victims into the probation decision making process to ensure victims feel heard and considered

- If a decision is made by probation services to release an offender, the Minister considers the retrospective addition to the sex offenders register where the conviction pre-dates introduction of the register.

Proposingthe motion, Cllr Pengelly said: “Corby’s a close knit community. We’re appalled by what’s happened and I know North Northamptonshire will be appalled too. A man who murdered a small child, allowed to change his name. A man who murdered a small child and doesn’t have to go on the sex offenders’ register. That’s wrong.

"The Rehabilitation of Offenders’ Act is important and we recognise the importance of it but when somebody reoffends they have to be held to account and I think each and every person in this room will agree on that.

"Collette’s sisters are asking for change in the law to protect all of us, all of our families in North Northants and all over the country.”

Cllr Pengelly also thanked his own group and opposition councillors for their backing, MP Tom Pursglove who has consistently supported the Holmes family, as well as our reporter Kate Cronin for her work on the case.

His motion was met with a round of applause from across the chamber.

Deputy leader Cllr Helen Harrison said she was a pupil at Pope John School when Collette was murdered. She said: “I well remember this horrific incident.

"Collette’s mum worked at the school. I can remember just how awful it was at the time when she went missing and my heart goes out to Collette's sisters.”

Cllr Chris Smith-Haynes said: “I remember this incident as well. At the time I had two little girls aged four and five so with Collette being six, my blood ran cold.

“It was awful. Every mother held their children a little bit tighter.

"As a former victim support volunteer I have learned through many training sessions and much experience over the decades that a victim is just a piece of evidence. That’s all they count for in law and it’s just wrong. It’s so terribly wrong.

"I wholeheartedly support this.”

Cllr Jason Smithers said: “No six year old should be subjected to what happened to that poor child. It would be my absolute honour to write to the minister on behalf of these very inspirational young ladies who have come here and spoken today.

"They’ve demonstrated their sheer determination to make sure no other family has to suffer a plight like this again.”

Adam Stein was released for a second time in March 2021, 35 years after Collette’s murder. This newspaper successfully campaigned for him to be placed on the sex offenders’ register and he was given a sexual harm prevention order by magistrates shortly after his release.

He was then recalled to prison after breaching that SHPO four times. He has changed his name and appearance and this newspaper is prevented from revealing his new name.

His secret identity allowed him to insert himself into the heart of a village community during his previous release.