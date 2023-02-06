The sister of a schoolgirl killed by a psychopath in Corby in 1986 has given an impassioned speech before Corby council.

Claire Holmes spoke about her family’s campaign for justice nearly 37 years after Collette Gallacher’s life was cruelly snatched away from her by Adam Stein.

Collette was abducted on her way to a bus stop by Stein before she was raped, murdered and her lifeless body bundled into his attic, where she was left for days while locals searched for her.

Claire Holmes spoke at the Corby Town Council meeting

Stein has been released from prison and recalled twice – but Collette’s family feel they have been left in the dark about his new crimes.

But they have continued to campaign for greater transparency. Claire was invited to speak at Corby Town Council’s recent meeting after council leader Cllr Mark Pengelly proposed two motions in support of them.

Claire said: “I’m here tonight on behalf of my family but also as a voice for my big sister Collette Gallacher.

"Collette’s life was cruelly taken at the tender age of six by a vile excuse of a human who has continued to show no remorse or any signs of rehabilitation.

"I am here tonight in support of the two proposed motions that we will be campaigning for.

“Firstly, full transparency for victims, families and the public when a convicted murderer is released from prison, and if recalled for further crimes.

"Secondly, any offender who has committed sexual crimes against children prior to the creation of the sex offenders’ register should be added on to it for public protection.

"We are starting to campaign again this year after learning that the offender who raped and murdered my sister has once again been recalled to prison.

"When questioning why he was sent back to prison we have been shut down every time. This differs from his first recall in which we were told of the driving offences he had committed.

"So why is this time different?

"We believe if he has reoffended it should be public knowledge and he should not be able to hide from crimes he has chosen to commit.

"We will continue to fight and campaign, not only for justice for Collette but also public protection.”

Collette’s family have previously said that they are on a lifelong merry-go-round dealing with Stein’s release and recall, and they are often the last to know about changes to his status.

They have also had to endure secrecy in the judicial system surrounding Stein’s recent appearances – which they were not allowed to attend and about which they were not notified.

If Stein had not been put on the sex offenders’ register after their campaign, then police may not have known about the most recent crimes he committed because of the differing levels of monitoring. He is now back behind bars for four years and Collette’s family are not allowed to know why, despite all but one of the hearings being in open court. Court orders prevent this newspaper from reporting the full facts of the hearings.