News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Co-op staff in Northampton threatened with knife as cash stolen

The incident happened early on Sunday morning

By Carly Odell
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 1:42pm

Staff working at a Co-op in Northampton were threatened with a knife as a man stole cash.

The incident happened at the Co-op in Olden Road, Rectory Farm on Sunday (January 8), between 6.55am and 7.05am, when a man entered the store, threatened staff with a knife, and stole cash.

Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police is now appealing for witnesses.

Staff at Co-op in Olden Road were threatened with a knife on Sunday (January 8).
Most Popular

Anyone with information or dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000013889.