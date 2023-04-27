Closure order for Finedon house blighted by five years of drug dealing, rowdy parties and anti-social behaviour

A closure order has been made for an address in Finedon following persistent issues with drugs and anti-social behaviour which caused misery for other residents.

The property in Irthlingborough Road had seen ongoing reports of drug dealing and drug use, rowdy parties, intimidating behaviour towards other residents and other anti-social behaviour.

As a result, the Wellingborough Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) worked with council and housing association colleagues to secure a three-month closure order, which was granted by Northampton Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (April 19).

Police have closed this house in Irthlingborough Road, Finedon

The house has now been fully boarded up and thrilled residents have already expressed their relief and thanks to NPT officers.

NPT Sergeant Baz Hughes said: “The relief this news has brought to people in the area is immense – they’ve already told us how happy they are to be able to confidently let their children use their own gardens or sleep with their windows open.

“These are little things that we should all be able to take for granted, but sadly the selfish and persistent bad behaviour surrounding this address has really affected people living nearby, leaving people scared in their own homes and making this an area people in the town actively avoided.

“We’re here to listen to and help our residents, and I am so pleased for their sake that we have been able to gather the evidence required to stop this address from continuing to blight the local community.

“Cases like this show how important it is for residents to let us know about issues in their area – even if you are too scared to make a formal statement, the evidence you give us via your reports allows us to build a bigger picture so we can work with partners to take collective action on your behalf.”

Cllr Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive member for housing, communities and levelling up, added: “Closure orders are obtained under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 and help us and our partners tackle persistent and problematic anti-social behaviour.

“Northampton Magistrates’ Court has considered and authorised the serving of a full closure order on 36 Irthlingborough Road, following five years of anti-social behaviour by the occupants that has had a serious and detrimental effect on the local community.

“The closure order means that access to the property has been removed.

"This was much needed to help local people rebuild their lives without the harassment and distress they have been suffering.