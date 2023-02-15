News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Christmas presents left on doorstep for Northampton residents stolen

Police appeal for witnesses

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Christmas presents left on the doorstep of a Northampton house were stolen.

At around 10.45am on Christmas Day (December 25, 2022), a bag containing presents, which had been left on the doorstep at a residential address in High Street, Hardingstone, were stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers have now (February 15) said the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Police want to speak to this man who they believe could assist with their investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Most Popular

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000046382.