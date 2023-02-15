Christmas presents left on doorstep for Northampton residents stolen
Police appeal for witnesses
Christmas presents left on the doorstep of a Northampton house were stolen.
At around 10.45am on Christmas Day (December 25, 2022), a bag containing presents, which had been left on the doorstep at a residential address in High Street, Hardingstone, were stolen.
Police officers have now (February 15) said the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000046382.