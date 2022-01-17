Christmas Eve drink-driver lands 16-month ban from Northampton magistrates

A Northampton man has been banned for 16 months after being caught in a police crackdown on Christmas drink-drivers.

Nicolae Nistor, aged 31, was stopped behind the wheel of a Nissan Almera in Upper Mounts, less than a mile from his home, on December 24.

According to court documents, tests showed that Nistor had 56 micrograms per 100 millilitres of his breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

Dozens of drink and drug-drivers were caught during the Christmas crackdown

Magistrates banned Nistor, of Bouverie Walk, from driving for 16 months and fined him £400 at a hearing on Tuesday (January 11). He was also ordered to pay £125 in prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services.