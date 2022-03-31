Christian Dior necklace stolen from car in Kettering
Call 101 if you have any information
By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:59 pm
An expensive Christian Dior necklace was stolen from a car that was parked in a Kettering street.
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident in Charles Street.
The white Audi A1 was broken into at some point between midnight on March 24 and 11pm yesterday (Wednesday).
Thieves stole the gold necklace before fleeing from the scene.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.