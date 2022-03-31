Christian Dior necklace stolen from car in Kettering

An expensive Christian Dior necklace was stolen from a car that was parked in a Kettering street.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the incident in Charles Street.

The white Audi A1 was broken into at some point between midnight on March 24 and 11pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating.

Thieves stole the gold necklace before fleeing from the scene.