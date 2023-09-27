Children struck by pellets after BB air gun fired from car in Raunds
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in which two children were struck by pellets fired from a BB air gun in Raunds.
The boy and girl were walking along Grove Street towards Champion Pizza at about 3.30pm on Thursday, September 14, when a blue car drove past them and an occupant fired BB pellets at them.
A police spokesman said: “The car then continued towards the Co-op where it turned around and came back past the pair, with further BB pellets fired at them.
"The children were struck by the pellets but thankfully did not suffer serious injury.
"The vehicle then left the area.”
The suspects are described as two white men, aged around 20. The only description available of the vehicle is that it was a blue car.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to get in touch, especially anyone with relevant CCTV, dash-cam or smart doorbell footage.
Anyone with information about the assault can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000574704 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.
The police spokesman added: “Anyone who has experienced a similar incident in the Raunds area recently is also urged to report it via 101 as officers are aware that other potential offences may have been discussed on social media.”