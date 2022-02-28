Child 'grabbed' at Corby park

Police in Corby say they are investigating a report that a child was grabbed at a play park.

The boy was in Chestnut Park, just off Larch Road, when the incident took place at about 1pm yesterday (Sunday).

It's alleged that a man in a red motorcycle helmet approached a child and grabbed him by the shoulders.

Police are appealing for information

The child then ran off home.