Child 'grabbed' at Corby park
Call police if you saw the incident take place
Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:29 pm
Updated
Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:32 pm
Police in Corby say they are investigating a report that a child was grabbed at a play park.
The boy was in Chestnut Park, just off Larch Road, when the incident took place at about 1pm yesterday (Sunday).
It's alleged that a man in a red motorcycle helmet approached a child and grabbed him by the shoulders.
The child then ran off home.
Witnesses to the incident, or anyone who saw anything suspicious, should call police on 101 quoting crime number 22000116793.