A former Northamptonshire Police officer and ‘serial texter’ who sought to have sexual chats with two vulnerable women would have been sacked had he not quit.

Former PC Jamie Gibb met the women in the course of his work but ‘groomed’ them into potentially intimate conversations, a hearing was told.

The force’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley found Mr Gibb had committed gross misconduct.

Wootton Hall, Northampton

Mr Adderley said he was ‘ashamed’ that Mr Gibb ‘once wore the same uniform as I do’ and said his force has a ‘zero tolerance’ to such misconduct.

David Ring, for the force, said it was ‘clear to anyone’ that the women Mr Gibb met in the course of his work in 2020 would have been vulnerable, particularly to someone in authority.

Mr Gibb met the first woman, who was distressed at the time, in Earls Barton in August 2020.

Mr Gibb at first had ‘appropriate’ calls with her on his work phone.

Weeks later, he called her using a withheld number on his personal phone.

Later, he asked her to download the Snapchat app and she did.

Mr Ring said the request to use the app was so their conversations and shared pictures or video would be untraceable.

Their conversations ranged from ‘social chit-chat’ but progressed to sexual conversation.

At one point he sent pictures from a lingerie website to the woman and inferred she could wear items from it.

He also asked the woman for intimate pictures. She only sent selfies.

The woman became suspicious when Mr Gibb sent her a photo on the app, which she took a screenshot of.

He asked her to delete the picture, in an apparent way to cover up evidence of their conversations.

Mr Gibb met the second complainant during another incident in October 2020. Similarly, he was ‘polite and friendly’ during conversations on his work phone.

Weeks later, Mr Gibb again made a call using a withheld number.

After ‘flirty’ conversation, it ‘all got too much’ for the woman and she stopped replying to Mr Gibb’s messages.

She described Mr Gibb as a ‘serial texter’.

Mr Ring said Mr Gibb had ‘groomed [the women] into thinking he was a nice person’ before seeking to manipulate the relationships into something he could exploit.

Mr Gibb said in interviews with the police in 2021 that all contact with the women had been consensual.

He did not attend the online hearing on Wednesday and no mitigation was heard on his behalf.

Mr Adderley said he had been ‘appalled’ by Mr Gibb and said the ‘shame [Mr Gibb] has brought on the force and on his family has no bounds’.