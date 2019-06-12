Chicken dope-iaza: £190,000 cannabis factory found at Kettering curry house

A cannabis factory worth almost £200,000 was discovered inside a former Kettering curry house.

Police visited the abandoned Kettering Balti House in Queen Street at about 10.40pm last night (Tuesday) after reports of three people breaking in.

The seized drugs. Credit: Kettering ProActive Cops

But when they arrived they found a “professional” cannabis factory covering three floors at the rear.

Officers have been at the closed former restaurant all day clearing and bagging up the 427 plants found.

A police spokesman said the quantity of class B drugs had a street value of £190,000.

No arrests have been made.

Officers urging anyone who has seen any suspicious activity at the curry house to call them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.