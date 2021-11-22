It was Celebrations time for a Northamptonshire police dog after sniffing out two suspected car parts thieves following an epic cross-country hunt.

PD Bryn was rewarded by getting his highly trained nose stuck into a Christmas McFlurry after he and handler PC Lucy Sculthorpe trekked a mile-and-a-half through fields in darkness before finding two men hiding under a thorn bush near Stanwick.

Bryn was called in after a pair fled from a cloned vehicle at around 8.15pm on Thursday night (November 18), following an alert via the automatic number plate recognition system of a vehicle in the east of the county using cloned plates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PD Bryn earned his special treat by tracking down two suspects after a mile-and-a-half trek.

Officers searching the area then came across a vehicle which failed to stop and then crashed before its two occupants ran off.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "One man aged 29 from Bagworth, Leicestershire, and 21-year-old male from Peterborough were both arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and the suspected theft of catalytic converters.