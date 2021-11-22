Celebrations in order as McFlurry fan PD Bryn tracks down suspects across Northamptonshire countryside
Two collared hiding under thorn bush after mile-and-a-half trek in darkness
It was Celebrations time for a Northamptonshire police dog after sniffing out two suspected car parts thieves following an epic cross-country hunt.
PD Bryn was rewarded by getting his highly trained nose stuck into a Christmas McFlurry after he and handler PC Lucy Sculthorpe trekked a mile-and-a-half through fields in darkness before finding two men hiding under a thorn bush near Stanwick.
Bryn was called in after a pair fled from a cloned vehicle at around 8.15pm on Thursday night (November 18), following an alert via the automatic number plate recognition system of a vehicle in the east of the county using cloned plates.
Officers searching the area then came across a vehicle which failed to stop and then crashed before its two occupants ran off.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "One man aged 29 from Bagworth, Leicestershire, and 21-year-old male from Peterborough were both arrested on suspicion of failing to stop and the suspected theft of catalytic converters.
"Both were released on bail after questioning, pending further enquiries."