CCTV: three wanted over Kettering burglary

Three bikes were stolen from a block of flats in Kettering.

Police officers have released CCTV images of three men they want to speak to after the burglary in Montagu Street.

Do you know these men?

The incident happened on Sunday, June 30, between 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The offenders entered the basement of a multi-occupancy block of flats in the area, cut the locks off three bikes, and stole them.

Police believe the men in the images may have information that could help the investigation and are urging them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.