CCTV released after woman sexually assaulted in Northampton: Police believe this man may have information

The woman was hugged and kissed against her will

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 16:28 BST

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Northampton.

The incident happened on the evening of December 9, 2022 at a store in Wellingborough Road, when a woman was approached by a man she did not know, who hugged her and kissed her neck against her will.

The man pictured, or anyone who knows him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with incident number: 22000721382.

Police want to speak to this man after a sexual assault in Northampton. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
