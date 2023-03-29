CCTV released after woman sexually assaulted in Northampton: Police believe this man may have information
The woman was hugged and kissed against her will
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Northampton.
The incident happened on the evening of December 9, 2022 at a store in Wellingborough Road, when a woman was approached by a man she did not know, who hugged her and kissed her neck against her will.
The man pictured, or anyone who knows him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with incident number: 22000721382.