CCTV pictures may hold clue to Wellingborough attempted burglary in Shakespeare Road
The incident took place on Halloween evening
A CCTV photo may hold a vital clue after an attempted burglary at a Wellingborough home by a gang of men.
Northamptonshire Police has released an image of a man who they believe may have information about the incident.
On Monday, October 31, between 5.40pm and 6pm, four men tried to force their way into a house in Shakespeare Road.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 5.40pm and 6pm on Monday, October 31, four males entered the rear garden of an address in Shakespeare Road, where they attempted to gain entry via kicking the back door, causing damage.
“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 22000636436.