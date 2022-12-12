A CCTV photo may hold a vital clue after an attempted burglary at a Wellingborough home by a gang of men.

Northamptonshire Police has released an image of a man who they believe may have information about the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, October 31, between 5.40pm and 6pm, four men tried to force their way into a house in Shakespeare Road.

The CCTV image

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Between 5.40pm and 6pm on Monday, October 31, four males entered the rear garden of an address in Shakespeare Road, where they attempted to gain entry via kicking the back door, causing damage.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad