CCTV picture may hold clue to Kettering B&M store staff assault by foiled shoplifter

An image has been released by police

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 13:25 BST
A man was seen on CCTV pictures

A CCTV image issued by police may hold clues after a Kettering store worker was assaulted by a foiled shoplifter.

Police officers have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an assault at the Carina Road branch of B&M stores in Kettering.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Between 8.30am and 9am on Saturday, January 14, a man entered the B&M store and attempted to steal before putting the items back on the shelf when challenged by a member of staff.

“A verbal altercation then took place before the man charged at the member of staff causing them both to fall to the floor, injuring the member of the staff in the process.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101.