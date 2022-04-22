CCTV images released of potential Corby rape witnesses

Police are urging the witnesses to come forward

Two people captured on CCTV have been urged to contact police who believe they may be witnesses in a Corby rape investigation.

The incident happened at about 12.20am on Sunday, March 27, when a woman was approached by a man as she walked from the direction of the Tesco Extra Store in St Luke’s Road and over the footbridge towards Long Croft Road.

This man then subjected her to a serious sexual assault, which a police spokesman said is being treated as rape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are urging them to come forward

The woman was later found by members of the public just before 1am and it was then that the police were alerted.

Now detectives are reappealing for the public’s help to identify two people who were in the area at the time and could have witnessed something significant to the investigation.

Lead investigator, detective inspector Simon Barnes, said: “We have released these CCTV images to try and trace two people - a person seen walking in the area and a person cycling from Long Croft Road towards Tesco.

“We believe these people may have seen the woman either before or after the incident and I would encourage them to come forward, even if they feel they saw nothing of significance.

Police are urging them to come forward

“We continue to treat this incident with the utmost seriousness and a dedicated team of detectives are assigned to the case. The woman also still has specially trained officers supporting her.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area between 11pm on Saturday and 1am on Sunday to please contact us. Even if you believe you do not have information which could assist us, we would be very grateful if you could make contact to confirm this.

"Any little detail may assist the investigation team and we would rather be given well-meaning information that comes to nothing, than not be given it at all.”