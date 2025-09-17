CCTV images released as investigation into report of discharged firearm at Northampton cemetery continues
The report came between 12.40pm and 1pm on Friday August 22 and related to Towcester Road cemetery.
Police say several people were involved in an altercation in which it was reported a firearm was discharged.
Three men – a 42-year-old from Wellingborough, and a 29-year-old and a 46-year-old, both from Northampton – have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain on conditional bail while enquiries continue. Three teenagers also arrested – one boy aged 15 and two men aged 19 – have been released with no further action.
On Wednesday September 17, Northamptonshire Police released CCTV images of another man they want to speak to.
Officers believe the man pictured may have useful information and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000494993.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.