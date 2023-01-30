CCTV images released after burglar smashed a window and broke into a Northampton home
Police say items were stolen
CCTV images have been released after a burglary in Northampton.
The incident happened in Academy Drive, Kingsthorpe at about 2.40pm on Thursday (January 26).
Officers say an unknown offender broke a rear window and stole items before leaving the property and walking off towards Kelmarsh Avenue.
Officers believe the man in the images could assist with their enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000053359.