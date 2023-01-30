CCTV images released after burglar smashed a window and broke into a Northampton home

CCTV images have been released after a burglary in Northampton.

The incident happened in Academy Drive, Kingsthorpe at about 2.40pm on Thursday (January 26).

Officers say an unknown offender broke a rear window and stole items before leaving the property and walking off towards Kelmarsh Avenue.

Officers believe this man could assist with their enquiries. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Officers believe the man in the images could assist with their enquiries.