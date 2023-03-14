Police are searching for a man who allegedly approached a woman and made inappropriate comments in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The incident happened at the beginning of February when a man repeatedly approached a woman and made inappropriate comments.”

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they think may have information. He, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000127508.