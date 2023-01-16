Police have released a CCTV images of a man that could assist with enquiries.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an assault on a bus in Northampton.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, between 3.50pm and 4.15pm, when an assault took place on the Number 2 bus.

Police officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to.