CCTV image released by police after attempted burglary in Wollaston
Police believe this man may be able to help them with their enquiries
Police have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an attempted burglary in Wollaston.
At about 12.40pm on Friday, October 28, an unknown offender tried the door handle several times at a property in Rose Close before walking off.
A force spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000631530.