Police have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about an attempted burglary in Wollaston.

At about 12.40pm on Friday, October 28, an unknown offender tried the door handle several times at a property in Rose Close before walking off.

A force spokesman said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Police want to speak to this man