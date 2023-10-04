CCTV image released as police investigate assault in Midland Road, Wellingborough
Police are appealing for help to identify a man they believe may have information about an assault in Midland Road, Wellingborough.
Between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, September 10, a man approached two women and a small child near to All Saints Church.
A police spokesman said: “He touched the child’s arms and hands without consent before preventing the women from walking on by standing in front of the child’s pushchair.
"Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000570895 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.