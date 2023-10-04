News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

CCTV image released as police investigate assault in Midland Road, Wellingborough

Police believe the man pictured may be able to help with their enquiries
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help to identify a man they believe may have information about an assault in Midland Road, Wellingborough.

Between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, September 10, a man approached two women and a small child near to All Saints Church.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “He touched the child’s arms and hands without consent before preventing the women from walking on by standing in front of the child’s pushchair.

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to (pic credit - Northants Police)Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to (pic credit - Northants Police)
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to (pic credit - Northants Police)
Most Popular

"Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 23000570895 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.