CCTV image released as part of probe into Wellingborough assault

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to assist them with their inquiries in relation to an assault in Sheep Street, Wellingborough.

The incident happened at about 11.40pm on Tuesday, December 11, when a fight started in the back of The Horseshoe.

During the affray, a man broke a pool cue in half and hit another man around the head.

The man in the photo or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.