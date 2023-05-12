CCTV may hold the clue to the identity of a man who threatened a member of staff with a knife in a Wellingborough supermarket.

The image of a masked man entering the Morrisons local in Kingsway, Wellingborough has been released by officers from Northamptonshire Police.

He threatened a shop assistant at knifepoint before escaping with cash takings.

The CCTV image released by Northants Police

A spokesman said: “The incident happened on Friday, March 24, between 9.50pm and 10pm, when the suspect threatened a staff member with a knife before stealing money from the till.