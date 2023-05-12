CCTV clue to Wellingborough Morrisons knife-point robbery
The incident took place on Friday, March 24
CCTV may hold the clue to the identity of a man who threatened a member of staff with a knife in a Wellingborough supermarket.
The image of a masked man entering the Morrisons local in Kingsway, Wellingborough has been released by officers from Northamptonshire Police.
He threatened a shop assistant at knifepoint before escaping with cash takings.
A spokesman said: “The incident happened on Friday, March 24, between 9.50pm and 10pm, when the suspect threatened a staff member with a knife before stealing money from the till.
“The male in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”