CCTV clue to Corby theft of wallet

A Corby supermarket shopper whose wallet was taken from a checkout only realised it was missing when it was too late.

The brown leather wallet had been left on the counter at Aldi in Rockingham Road, Corby.

CCTV images from the store show a man that Northamptonshire Police would like to speak to about the incident as they believe he has information about the theft.

Police would like to speak to the man in the CCTV picture

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Between 8.45pm and 9pm on Wednesday, August 10, a customer at the Aldi store in Rockingham Road, Corby, left his brown leather wallet on a counter whilst packing his shopping into bags.

“Shortly after leaving Aldi, the customer realised he’d left his wallet on the counter however, when he returned to the store the wallet was not where he’d left it and had not been handed in.”