CCTV clue after pensioner's handbag stolen from Costa in Weston Favell

A handbag was stolen from a woman in her early 80s while she was in Costa in Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

The incident happened around 3.45pm on Thursday, May 25. Police say the handbag was stolen from beneath her seat.

Police believe the man pictured may have relevant information and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch. They are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000319631.